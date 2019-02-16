One Man Injured, Another Detained in South Fargo Shooting

It took place at an apartment building on the 1000 block of 42nd Street South

FARGO, N.D. — One man is injured and another detained after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Fargo Police responded to a disturbance call involving a man with a shotgun.

They arrived at an apartment on the 1000 block of 42nd Street South.

“Upon arrival, officers located and detained an armed male in a stairwell of the apartment,” Jessica Schindeldecker with the Fargo Police Department said. “Officers located a male with a gunshot wound on the third floor and extracted him from the building.”

F–M Ambulance started life-saving measures on the injured man, and he was taken to a local hospital.

“The male is in stable condition,” Schindeldecker said.

Multiple neighbors say they didn’t hear anything last night. One said management has been going around asking people if they knew anything.

Every person living in the building got a note from apartment management that reads, “we are aware of the incident that occurred at the building last night. We are working closely with the Fargo Police Department regarding the incident and we believe this is not a random event.”

One neighbor said he isn’t concerned by what took place, saying events like this are bound to happen somewhere. Others say there were slightly worried and didn’t expect something like to happen in their building.

The investigation is still ongoing and in its early stages.