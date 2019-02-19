Diocese of Fargo, Valley Bus Work Together after Bus Driver Charged with DUI

Bruce Tweed has a DWI conviction in Clay County back in 2002

FARGO, N.D. — A West Fargo man is charged with a DUI after allegedly driving students to Shanley High School while intoxicated.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a driver noticed a bus full of children swerving up and down 52nd Avenue South.

“The police responded and followed the bus into the Shanley parking lot. It was at that point after the students were let off the bus that the police determined he was driving the bus under the influence,” said Paul Braun, the Director of Communications for the Diocese of Fargo.

Bruce Tweed, 71, had a blood alcohol content of .12 and was arrested.

Tweed had been driving for Valley Bus for 10 years, but has a DWI conviction in Clay County from 2002.

Even with this conviction, Ryan McLaughlin, the General Manager of Valley Bus, says his process of vetting potential drivers is thorough.

“We do background checks on their driving and criminal and other records. They’re pretty substantial but obviously not perfect or this wouldn’t have happened,” McLaughlin said.

Valley Bus does random drug and alcohol tests on its drivers periodicaly, and if a driver is charged with a DUI, they become suspended indefinitely.

McLaughlin says this is the first time that a driver has been charged with a DUI while driving kids in one of his buses.

“It’s very painful but I’m thankful that primarily no one was hurt,” McLaughlin said.

Ever since Monday’s arrest, the diocese and Valley Bus have been working together to make sure kids are out of harm’s way.

“We are going to continue contracting with Valley Bus. We have done so for many years, but we are working very closely with them to ensure the safety of students, and we want to let parents know that is our number one priority,” Braun said.

McLaughlin says 25 percent of his drivers are randomly tested for drug and alcohol.

Tweed was last tested January 25, but his results came back negative.

If he is convicted, McLaughlin says Tweed will no longer drive for Valley Bus.