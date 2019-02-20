Richland, Wilkin County Getting Informed About Flood Protection

Danielle Church,

RICHLAND AND WILKIN COUNTIES — Richland and Wilkin County officials are trying to make people more aware of the chances for flooding they face along the Red River.

FEMA representatives are hosting a Flood Map informational open house in Breckenridge to educate the public.

People can review a flood insurance study and rate maps to see where high and low areas of flooding occur.

Regardless of where they live, a FEMA spokesman says now is the perfect time to get protected and sign up for flood insurance.

“With what we traditionally see in the Red River Valley, now is a perfect time to consider getting a policy because that 30–day waiting period, we want to make sure that has time elapse prior to any kind of flooding event,” says Brian Hvinden, FEMA spokesman.  “We want to make sure that people are insured and protected against flood loss.”

FEMA bases flooding expected for the year off of the National Weather Service’s flood forecast.

He says Red River Valley’s forecast will be out within the next few days.

