Sanford Celebrates Heart Health Month By Sharing Health Tips

Sleep, exercise, and managing stress are all ways to maintain good heart health

FARGO, N.D. – February is heart health month and Sanford is doing its part by spreading awareness for heart disease and the importance of taking care of your body.

You can reduce the risk of heart disease by minimizing your time sitting and being active for 30 minutes throughout the day up to five days per week.

A Sanford cardiac manager suggests combining strength training with cardio activity for optimal heart health.

“One of our things is after a heart attack we want to get people back to what they want to do and what they enjoy, their quality of life,” Sanford cardiac rehab manager Brad Hintermeyer said. “So, we’ll kind of ask, what do you like to do? Is it dancing, is it swimming, is it playing with kids or grand kids, so we just want to provide a comfortable space to start that process.”

The Sanford Heart Facebook page is offering health tips each day in February.