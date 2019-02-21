Congressmen Peterson & Emmer Discuss Dairy Revenue Protection at Bipartisan Town Hall

Austin Erickson,

MELROSE, Minn. – Congressmen Collin Peterson and Tom Emmer held a bipartisan town hall on agriculture in Stearns County.

Peterson, the Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, discussed the importance of the Dairy Revenue Protection in the new farm bill. It’s an area-based program to insure against an unexpected drop in the revenue from milk sales. The expected revenue is based on futures prices for milk and dairy commodities and the amount of covered milk production from dairy producers.

“Frankly, this is the best time for young producers to get into the dairy business that we’ve had given the fact that we have this kind of protection available,” Rep. Peterson said.

On the trade war, Congressman Emmer says he wouldn’t have placed tariffs on China, but says something needed to be done. He hopes to see non-trade barriers removed so Minnesota farmers can have fair access to Chinese markets.

For more information on the Dairy Revenue Protection, click here and here.

