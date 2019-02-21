Dog Shooting Investigation In Wadena County

The sheriff's office says a dog, with shell casings around it, was found at a campground.

WADENA, MN – The shooting of a dog is under investigation in Wadena County.

The dog had a collar and leash attached. It was found on the frozen river.

Deputies later discovered video on Facebook that showed someone shooting a dog and another person kicking snow on the animal.

The dog appeared motionless before and after the gunshot.

The Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is assisting with the investigation.