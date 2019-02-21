Dog Shooting Investigation In Wadena County

Joe Radske,

WADENA, MN – The shooting of a dog is under investigation in Wadena County.

The sheriff’s office says a dog, with shell casings around it, was found at a campground.

The dog had a collar and leash attached. It was found on the frozen river.

Deputies later discovered video on Facebook that showed someone shooting a dog and another person kicking snow on the animal.

The dog appeared motionless before and after the gunshot.

The Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is assisting with the investigation.

Categories: Crime, Local News, Minnesota News, North Dakota News
