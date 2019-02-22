UPDATE: Eastbound I-94 Near Barnesville Reopened

Austin Erickson,
Courtesy: 511MN.org

UPDATE 4:29 PM Friday – MNDOT and the Minnesota State Patrol have reopened Interstate 94 near Barnesville.

 

NEAR BARNESVILLE, Minn. – Eastbound Interstate 94 is closed between the Minnesota Highway 9 exit and Minnesota 34 exits near Barnesville because of several crashes.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says one of the cars that were struck was a Trooper’s squad car. He adds there are no life-threatening injuries from any of the crashes.

For road conditions and more information, go to 511MN.org.

