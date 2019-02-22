UPDATE: Eastbound I-94 Near Barnesville Reopened
UPDATE 4:29 PM Friday – MNDOT and the Minnesota State Patrol have reopened Interstate 94 near Barnesville.
NEAR BARNESVILLE, Minn. – Eastbound Interstate 94 is closed between the Minnesota Highway 9 exit and Minnesota 34 exits near Barnesville because of several crashes.
Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says one of the cars that were struck was a Trooper’s squad car. He adds there are no life-threatening injuries from any of the crashes.
For road conditions and more information, go to 511MN.org.
I-94 EB at Exit 22 (Hwy9) traffic is being diverted off I-94 and traffic can get back on from Hwy34 (exit24 – Barnesville) due to several crashes. One of those was a State Troopers Car that was hit. No life threatening inj in any of the crashes. Please use caution pic.twitter.com/4clGOioA9s
— Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) February 22, 2019