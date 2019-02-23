Hundreds of Kids Take Part in Fargo Youth Ice Fishing Derby

Fargo Park District saw fifty more kids take part as opposed to last year
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — The warmer temperatures did not slow down kids from venturing out on Woodhaven Pond to go ice fishing.

FM Walleyes and the Fargo Park District teamed up to host the annual Youth Ice Fishing Derby.

Kids under the age of 15 could try to catch perch, bluegill, or northern pike in order to win some prizes.

Getting more kids to take up the sport during the winter makes one FM Walleyes member proud.

“Get them away from the video games, get them out of the house. This is a great weather today as opposed to what we’ve had so anytime you could get those kids outside and playing and getting introduced to fishing is always good,” said Dave Wasness, the Youth Education Coordinator at FM Walleyes.

More than 200 kids signed up to take part in this year’s derby, an increase from the 150 that ventured on the pond last year.

