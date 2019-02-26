NDSU Native American Groups Hold Taco Sale to Raise Money for National Conference

This year's sale was delivery only

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU students got to order some tasty frybread tacos while supporting the Native American Student Association and American Indian Science and Engineering Society.

This year’s sale was delivery only, and people ordering online could get their tacos on- or off- campus.

Money raised will go towards the national conference the group is going to. The conference includes workshops and networking opportunities.

“It really helps us build the sense that we’re not alone in this field of academia, that there are other Natives who are out there struggling like us, and it’s how we make a lot of friends and connections,” Tyrel Iron Eyes of AISES said.

Money raised will also go towards letting students from tribal colleges visit NDSU.