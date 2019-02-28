Larry The Cable Guy Backs Out of Fargo & Minot Shows With Styx

Austin Erickson,

FARGO, N.D. – Jade Presents says Larry The Cable Guy will no longer appear with Styx at concerts in Fargo and Minot in March because of changes in the comedian’s work schedule and projects in development.

The shows at Scheels Arena on March 21st and the North Dakota State Fair Event Center on March 22nd were billed as Laugh. Rock. Seriously. They will now be called An Evening With Styx.

Jade Presents says an email with information to get a refund was sent to all ticketholders.

A statement from Jade Presents says Styx will now play an extended set with more classic hits and songs from the band’s newest album The Mission.

“Larry hopes to come back at some point in the future and appreciates the support of his fans,” the statement says.

