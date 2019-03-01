Fargo Mayor Issues Proclamation Congratulating Residents For Surviving “Fridguary”

Austin Erickson,

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney issues a proclamation congratulating residents on braving “Fridguary.”

“A trip down Hornbacher’s frozen food aisle now feels more like a saunter in a sauna than subzero. And whereas the people no longer say North Dakota is flat thanks to the Fargo snow mountains,” Mahoney said.

Mayor Mahoney says even though some communities may misplace their trust in Punxsutawney Phil, the city continues to trust reliable purveyors of precipitation like our own Rob Kupec.

