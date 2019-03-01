Police called to check on cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO

Austin Erickson,

JORDAN, Minn. – Police officers in Jordan, Minnesota are called to check on the welfare of a man standing motionless outside in the cold not wearing a coat and hugging a pillow.

Officers found out it wasn’t a man at all. It was a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The police department says “the caller was not wanting to get too close thinking ‘who is this deranged person standing outside in the cold holding a pillow?” They add, “It’s always better to call police.”

