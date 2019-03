Water Main Break Shuts Down Portions of 7th Avenue North

Traffic will be detoured to 8th Avenue North via 11th Street North and 12th Street North.

FARGO, ND — Due to a water main break, 7th Avenue North has been closed between 11th and 12th Streets North.

The road is expected to fully reopen by the end of today.

