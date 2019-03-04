MSUM WBB is NSIC Championship Bound

Dragons Beat Sioux Falls, 77-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – (MSUM Athletics) The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team is heading to the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament Championship game after cruising to a 77-64 win over University of Sioux Falls in Semifinal action on Monday afternoon. Junior forward Megan Hintz tied a career-high with 28 points in the win.

MSUM improves to 26-5 overall while USF falls to 23-8 on the year.

Hintz’s 28 points paced the team while her 10 rebounds were also a team-high. Senior guard Jacky Volkert had 17 points and a team-best six assists. Sophomore guard Kiley Borowicz contributed 16 points, eight rebounds, and led the team with four steals. Junior forward Madi Green recorded 11 points and five rebounds.

The Dragons shot 52.6 percent (30-of-57) from the field compared to 37.9 percent (25-of-66) for the Cougars. MSUM outrebounded USF 38-30.

MSUM got out to an early 7-2 lead after a layup and free-throw from Volkert. A layup from Hintz brought the Dragon lead to 11-6 with 2:59 remaining in the quarter. The Cougars responded with a four-point run to close out the quarter trailing 11-10.

The Cougars would capture the lead at the start of the second quarter, but Volkert sunk a three to give MSUM a 14-13 edge with nine minutes to go. MSUM went up 19-15 with 7:12 on the clock after a three-pointer from Borowicz. The teams would trade points before a seven-point run, capped off with a Borowicz three, brought the lead to 34-24 with 1:31 to go in the quarter. MSUM would hold off the USF efforts and went into the break leading 34-27.

Back-to-back layups from Hintz and a three from Volkert brought the Dragon lead to 49-39 with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Borowicz hit a jumper with 2:36 to go as points would be scarce down the stretch and MSUM held a 53-46 lead going into the final quarter.

The Dragons would strike first with 9:40 remaining in the game as a Hintz layup brought the lead to 55-46. MSUM would see a 65-52 lead with six minutes to go after a Borowicz layup. Volkert hit two free-throws at the one-minute mark to give MSUM to 77-62 edge. It was all defense down the stretch as USF could only muster two points to solidify the 77-64 Dragon win.

MSUM will play in the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament Championship game for the first time since 2007 and will be seeking their first Tournament Championship. The game is slated to begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.