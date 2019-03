WalletHub Ranks MN 1st, ND 3rd in Best State for Women Rankings

WalletHub names Minnesota the best state for women with North Dakota not far behind in third.

All states and the District of Columbia are ranked across 24 indicators.

The North Star State comes in first for economic and social well-being and third in health and safety.

The Peace Garden state gets second place for economic and social well-being, but is further behind in health and safety in 11th place.

Both states are in the top five for highest median earnings, lowest unemployment rate and highest high school graduation rate.

To see the complete rankings, click here.