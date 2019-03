Update: One Male In Custody After Burglary Investigation

At 8:12 a.m., Fargo Police Officers responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 1400 block of 11 Ave. S.

Officers followed bare footprints to a home located in the 1300 block of 9 Ave. S.

Officers made contact with the homeowner and were granted permission to enter the home.

Officers located Paul Justin Kalal, 33 with no permanent address, barricaded in a bedroom.

Kalal was arrested on two counts of burglary and an active warrant for a probation violation.

(Update) Fargo Police report they have one male in custody after a brief lockdown of two Fargo Public Schools.

