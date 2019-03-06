Church Uses Glitter Ash to Support LGBTQ Community on Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday is a day that Christians receive a cross of ash on their foreheads to begin the 40 days of reflection and repentance in preparation for Easter

FARGO, N.D. –A local church is using Ash Wednesday to help support the acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

Glitter and Ash blends the symbols of mortality and hope, and represents that someone promotes an open, tolerant, and progressive attitude towards LGBTQ Christians.

Glitter and Ash was started two years ago to include all people.

“When we think about Ash Wednesday, we think about mortality and death, but glitter ash reminds us that there’s something beyond that and all people are fabulous before God,” Says Pastor Grace Murray of People’s United Church of Christ.

In the past, they stood outside offering glitter ash to people who couldn’t make it to church, or have been rejected by the church.

This is the first time People’s United Church hosted the event indoors.