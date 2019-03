Coach of the Week: MSUM Women’s Basketball’s Karla Nelson

MSUM finds out its fate in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Despite losing in the NSIC Tournament championship game, MSUM women’s basketball is well set up to make the NCAA D-II Tournament.

The Dragons are 26-6 on the year and are on the verge of making the Dance for the third year in a row.

Head coach Karla Nelson swung by the KVRR studio to discuss what lies in store for her team.