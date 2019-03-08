Minnesota State Patrol Warns about Driving Through Snow This Weekend

Troopers say it's wise to have a winter weather kit in the car, especially during blizzards

MOORHEAD, Minn. — With heavy snow set to hit the area this weekend, the Minnesota State Patrol urges people to stay off the roads if possible.

Slippery roads and heavy snow are a risky combination.

Troopers say more than 600 drivers were stranded for hours in southern Minnesota during the most recent blizzard.

They say the key to surviving on the roads during a winter storm comes down to being prepared.

“The most important thing is warm clothing, extra warm gear, blankets, things like that, just to bide your time, and keep a phone charger in there, that’s good too, because you can stay in touch with emergency responders, we can check in on you because even though we might not be able to get the help, we can at least stay in touch with you,” said Sgt. Jesse Grabow of Minnesota State Patrol.

Sgt. Grabow also said people should not disregard travel advisories.

You can get up to the minute road conditions at 5–1–1 M–N dot org or by downloading the app.