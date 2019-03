NDSU Police Report Burglary at Residence Hall

During the evening of March 7, 2019, a burglary took place at the South Weible residence hall at approximately 6:30 p.m.

FARGO, ND — NDSU Police issued an alert to residents on campus.

Suspect(s) made entry into an unoccupied room and when the resident returned to their room they noticed that their wallet was missing.