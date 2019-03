Rep. Peterson & Sen. Klobuchar Hope To Improve Child Care in Rural Areas With Bill

WASHINGTON – Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson and Sen. Amy Klobuchar introduce a bill to address the shortage of affordable child care in rural areas.

The Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act would provide grants to states to support the education and training of child care workers. It would also enhance retention or raise their pay.

The bill has the approval of Save the Children Action Network and Minnesota’s Human Services Commissioner.