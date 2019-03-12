Fargo Public Works Snow Crews Try To Widen Streets

FARGO, N.D. – The more the snow continues to pile up this winter, the narrower the roads are getting.

Fargo Public Works says their major concern has been trying to widen streets. They are attempting to do that by using trucks with snow blowers to blow the snow into open areas. This becomes much more difficult in residential neighborhoods where there is little room to put all of that snow.

While crews have been working at this nonstop, this is a process that takes time.

“Any residential areas or any other areas that can’t be blown into an open lot or a field has to be put into a truck. There is a lot of blocks in Fargo where you don’t get very much done in a day. It’s a very slow process and realistically, we’re not going to be able to widen every street in town,” Fargo Public Works Supervisor Lee Anderson said.

Anderson said the best thing people can do to help with snow removal is to avoid parking on the streets unless absolutely necessary.