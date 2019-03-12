National MS Society Works to Find A Cure During MS Awareness Week

The community can help in these efforts by participating in Walk MS on April 27th

FARGO– It’s MS Awareness Week and the National MS Society is moving one step closer to finding a cure for this disease.

From March 10th to the 16th, the society is working to educate, spread awareness, and raise money for a cure.

On April 27th, the community can help in these efforts by participating in a walk here in Fargo.

A woman who has been living with MS since 2008 says educating people early can help identify symptoms.

“It’s such an internal disease,” National MS Society volunteer and MS fighter Sarah DeVries said. “So, people don’t know. If you would look at me, you would have no idea. That’s the hard part, is explaining to people exactly how the disease affects everyone.”

You can register for Walk MS by visiting the National MS Society website and find more information by clicking here.