Fargo & West Fargo Issue Emergency Declaration, Non-Emergency Offices Closed Thursday

FARGO & WEST FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis declare an emergency to close all non-emergency city offices Thursday, March 14th.

The declaration closes all MATBUS fixed routes and MAT Paratransit. The Ground Transportation Center in Downtown Fargo will also be closed.

There will be no residential trash and recycling collection in both cities and the Fargo Sanitary Landfill and Household Hazardous Waste Facility are also closed.

All Fargo Public Libraries at 5:00 PM Wednesday and libraries in both Fargo and West Fargo will be closed all day Thursday.

Fargo Cass Public Health will also not be open.

All Cass County government offices will also be closed on Thursday. The county says all 24/7 participants are excused from 24/7 Program testing Thursday.

