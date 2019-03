High Winds Cause Building Roof Collapse in West Fargo, Two Escape Injury

WEST FARGO, ND — West Fargo Fire respond to a roof collapse at R.J. Corman Railroad Services in West Fargo.

Two people were reportedly trapped, however they ended up getting out without assistance.

Fire officials say the roof collapsed due to the high winds.

The same building had a partial roof collapse on Sunday.

No one was injured in Sunday’s incident.

We have a crew on the scene and we’ll update as information is available.