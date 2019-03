Firefighters Respond to Garage Roof Collapse in Moorhead

Moorhead Fire responded to the collapse around 6:45 Thursday morning

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Between businesses, churches, and homes, heavy snow is causing roofs to collapse across the F-M area.

Moorhead Fire Department responded to 505 5th Street South in Moorhead at around 6:45 Thursday morning for a garage roof collapse.

The roof of the detached garage fell on to the structure.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.