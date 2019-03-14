UND Hockey Takes Underdog Mentality into First Round of Playoffs

The Fighting Hawks will play Denver on the road
Kathryn Gallo,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey is playing the first round of the NCHC tournament in Denver.

The fighting hawks need to win the best-of-three series there to ensure their season stays alive.

They are 1-2-1 against Denver so far this year, but have actually outscored the pioneers 7-to-6 in the four games.

UND has gotten used to playing as lower-ranked team this season. They feel they are at their best when people have them counted out.

“It’s a little bit easier to get up for these kinds of games where you are kind of the underdog,” said junior defenseman Colton Poolman. “You know, odds are kind of against us, it’s easier to get up for those games. I like how we play on the road here. There is less noise and you can kind of just be with the guys these next couple of days and really focus up on this game to come.”

