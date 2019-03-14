Winter Weather Has Truck Drivers Waiting Out Winter Storm at Rest Stops

A couple of drivers trying to head back to Canada are experiencing major delays along I-29

FARGO, N.D. – Road closures due to bad weather Thursday are leaving truck drivers with no choice but to stay put.

A couple of drivers trying to head back to Canada are experiencing major delays along I-29.

“I was supposed to do my delivery today but it looks like the blizzard is coming in,” truck driver Gurpreet Sangij said.

Between low visibility, slippery roads, and blowing snow, NDDOT and North Dakota Highway Patrol took no risk by closing down areas of a couple of the major interstates.

“It is affecting my deliveries so hopefully it gets better by tonight so I can do my delivery tomorrow and head back to Canada,” Sangij said.

The weather delay could impact this driver’s entire schedule which can ultimately push him back a few days.

Until then, there’s nothing he can do but wait it out.

“I don’t know I could be stuck here until Monday because if I’m here stuck tomorrow and then I won’t get to load on Saturday or Sunday, then I’m here until Monday morning,” Sangij said.

All they can do is hope for the best and stay off the roads until they get the go ahead.

“It’s winter,” truck driver Tajamal Hussain said. “You never know when you’re going to get suck but it is winter so hope for the best.”

The drivers we spoke to said to just be patient while on the roads and to take your time.

NDDOT is reminding all drivers that they could receive up to a $250 fine for driving on closed or blocked off roads.