Fargo Preparing For Possible Record Flood

FARGO, N.D. – Mayor Tim Mahoney is preparing Fargo for the possibility of a record flood.

The National Weather Service says there’s a five percent chance of a nearly 41–and–a–half feet flood, which would be a record for Fargo–Moorhead.

Over the next few weeks, city staff will have regular meetings and provide updates to the community on flood fighting efforts.

Mahoney says there are areas where the city will be asking for volunteers to fill sandbags.

More information will be discussed next week.