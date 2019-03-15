High Risk Sex Offender Moves to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Police are alerting the city of a level III sex offender moving to town.

31-year-old Steven Korb is living at 802 North Fifth Street.

He was convicted of corrupting a minor in 2010 in Towner County and served a year in jail. A 14-year-old went to bed after being drunk at a party and woke up to Korb having sex with her. He is on the registry for life.

Police say there are 107 offenders that live, work or go to school in Grand Forks including 11 that are high risk.

