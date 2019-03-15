Officials Brief MN Gov. Walz & Sen. Klobuchar on Flooding Concerns

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar hear from state and federal officials preparing for spring flooding.

Emergency managers say the chances of flooding are high for major flooding on the state’s biggest rivers including the Red, Mississippi, Minnesota and St. Croix.

“Right now it’s mostly some localized snowmelt. The main flooding event if you will is going to come when the rivers and water basins flood,” Minnesota Homeland Security & Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly said.

The National Weather Service says how bad the flooding is depends on how fast snow melts and if more rain or snow is on the way.