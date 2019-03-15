Rep. Peterson Holding Town Hall on Issues Facing Veterans in Alexandria

Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson announces four town halls on veterans issues in the seventh district including one in Alexandria.

It will be held at the Grand Arbor By Knute Nelson assisted Living Facility at 2:00 P.M. on Monday. Peterson will be joined with officials from Fargo and St. Cloud V.A. offices and the Veterans Benefits Administration.

At a town hall in Detroit Lakes two weeks ago, the Democrat says access to health care in rural access is troubling. Some veterans say they have to drive hours just to see a doctor.

“It’s a big challenge to get people to understand an area like this, the vast distances that we have,” Rep. Peterson said on March 2.

Peterson served in the National Guard from 1963 to 1969.