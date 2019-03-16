Fargo Public Library Helps Young Kids Develop their Sensory Skills Through Play

FARGO, N.D.– The Fargo Public Library is helping young kids develop their sensory skills through sensory play.

From birth to early childhood, children use their senses to explore and make sense of the world around them.

Sensory play is any activity stimulating a child’s senses.

Kids get to interact with different things like sensory bottles, contact paper, and even bubble wrap that help them to establish concepts like sticky or hot or cold.

Parents can also create and continue their own sensory play activities at home for their kids.

“It’s been proven that children and adults also, learn better by using all of their senses and it creates this memory that we carry with us a lot longer than some other learning does,” Says Child’s Librarian, Cynthia Mason.

For parents, the event is all about stimulating their child’s senses.

But for the kids, it’s all about having some fun.