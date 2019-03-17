NDSU Men’s Basketball in First Four of NCAA Tournament

Will Play North Carolina Central on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. — Right off the start of the selection show, Duke was named the number overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bison followed directly after as a sixteen seed.

However, the Bison will have to earn their way to a match up with the Blue Devils.

The Herd will play North Carolina Central on Wednesday night in a first four match–up in Dayton, Ohio.

The Eagles upset the top seed Norfolk State in the Mid–Eastern Athletic Conference tournament championship game to earn their spot in the big dance.

Coach Dave Richman is using his experience from the 2015 tournament appearance to preach to his young team that has no seniors.

“We talked about the excitement of being in there, the little things. The red carpet, the behind the scenes things you don’t see. “The police escorts all those things but it’s really important when the lights go on and the ball is tipped, were playing a basketball game,” Richman said.

“For us, including the man (Vinnie Shahid) right next to me, this was his first experience in Sioux Falls. I would say he was pretty darn good when it mattered. I think that’s the big narrative we need to understand, were going out and playing basketball. That’s something we’ve been doing our entire lives.”

The Bison will tip–off with NC Central Wednesday at 5:40 P.M. On TruTV.