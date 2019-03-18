Crews Can’t Get Into RRVF Building to Assess Damage

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Red River Valley Fairgrounds crews are still not able to get into one of their buildings where the roof partially collapsed on Friday.

General Manager Bryan Schulz says engineers and the West Fargo Fire Department have told him that just a gust of wind could potentially take down all of Harvest Hall. The building is a storage space for more than 60 cars during the winter.

Schulz says because he doesn’t know how many cars were impacted yet, he advises everyone to stay off the grounds to avoid putting their safety at risk.

“Biggest thing is safety. We are asking everybody please do not come out here to try inspect and see if your car is OK. I have my security team that is going to be out here when we’re not here kind of patrolling the area. It’s not safe. Do not come here,” Schulz explained.

Schulz and his staff contacted everyone who stored their vehicles in Harvest Hall after the collapse on Friday.

