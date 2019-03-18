Fargo Mayor Mahoney Declares Emergency, City Preparing For “Substantial Flood Event”

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney makes an emergency declaration as he anticipates the city is “in danger of suffering a substantial flood event.”

The emergency declaration authorizes agencies of local, state and federal agencies to take action to “limit hardships of this pending emergency.”

Mahoney is directing city staff to prepare for the National Weather Services’ forecast of a 10% probability of the Red River cresting at 40.3 feet. In 2009, the river crested at 40.84 feet on March 28th.

“While we have made tremendous strides in our permanent flood protection efforts, this is a very serious flood forecast and we will meet it with a serious response. It is critically important for everyone to know that we will need the public’s assistance; we cannot be complacent. Once again, we need to see the Spirit of Fargo across our volunteer efforts. Working together, we’re all committed to successfully protecting the Fargo metro,” Mahoney said.

A flooding preparatory meeting was held by City Administrator Bruce Grubb and Emergency Services Coordinator Leon Schlafmann Monday morning to discuss the city’s preparation for floodwaters. All city departments, the City of West Fargo, Cass County Fargo Public Schools, North Dakota Air National Guard, First Link and the Red Cross took part.

To make sure the city is safe, Mahoney is ordering one million sandbags to be filled over the next few weeks. Sandbag Central will open Tuesday March 26 and continue until the goal has been met. The city estimates that will take nine to ten days. More information on how to sign up to fill bags will be released later this week.

City staff will begin holding regular public briefings next Monday.