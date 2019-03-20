Bison Run Past NC Central in First Four, Will Take on Duke Friday

DAYTON, Ohio – The Bison run past North Carolina Central 78-74 to win the First Four matchup.

NDSU was lights out in the first half shooting 57% overall and going 7-14 from three point range. Five different players made a three in the first.

The Bison were up by as much as 13 in the 2nd half, but the Eagles fought back to take the lead 61-59 with seven minutes left. It was their first since the 10:48 mark in the first half.

Sam Griesel tied it up at 68 with 3:30 left and the Bison went on a run to end the game.

The Bison were led by junior guard Tyson Ward who scored 23 points and going 7-13 in field goals. He also brought in two rebounds and got three assists. Ward injured his finger while trying to dunk in the 2nd half, but it didn’t seem to deter him as he got back in the game after a few minutes.

This was North Carolina Central’s third straight trip and loss in the First Four.

NDSU is now 2-3 in NCAA Tournament games. The Bison will play #1 overall seed Duke Friday at 6:10 PM in Columbia, South Carolina on CBS.

We’ll have a complete wrap-up of the First Four game from KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson live from Dayton at 9:00.