Fargo Billboard Flash Back To The Past

A billboard is showing, promoting the 13th Pan Am Games in Winnipeg.

FARGO, ND — Our nasty weather over the weekend had a pretty big impact on the entire valley.

But did it make us go back in time?

You might think that if you’re driving on main avenue and 2nd street in Fargo.

The only problem?

The games happened in 1999, 20 years ago.

The wind seems to have ripped the newer add off the billboard, revealing what drivers saw two decades ago. Someone posted this image to Reddit.

We’ve seen the billboard ourselves.

No word yet on what happens if you call the number listed.