Fargo Police Investigate Shots Fired

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating after gunshots were fired early Wednesday.

There is evidence bullets did hit an apartment building in the 4000 block of 34th Avenue South.

There were no injuries and there are no suspects at this time.

Police tell KFGO News officers responded to the area around 1:30 after the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls from residents in the area who reported they heard gunfire.