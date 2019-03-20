Survive and Advance: NDSU Continues Journey in NCAA Tournament

The Bison will match up against top-seeded Duke in the Round of 64 on Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (NDSU Athletics) — The North Dakota State men’s basketball team pulled out a 78-74 victory over North Carolina Central on Wednesday evening in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was the second Division I NCAA Tournament victory for the Bison, who advance to play No. 1 overall seed Duke on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET / 6:10 p.m. CT in Columbia, S.C.

NDSU junior Tyson Ward led all players with 23 points. Vinnie Shahid scored 14 for NDSU, and Jared Samuelson and Sam Griesel both added 10 points for the Bison.

NDSU led by 13 points at 49-36 early in the second half, but North Carolina Central stormed back to take a 66-61 lead with just over five minutes remaining.

Griesel drilled a three to tie the game at 68-68 with 3:51 left. Trailing 70-68 with under three minutes remaining, the Bison got seven straight points from Ward – three free throws and two buckets – in a span of two minutes.

Shahid made two free throws with eight seconds left to seal the victory.

The Bison shot 48 percent in the game and made 9-of-20 from beyond the arc.

Friday’s game against No. 1 Duke will be broadcast on CBS at 6:10 p.m. CT.