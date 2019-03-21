City of Fargo Calls On Residents To Help Fill Sandbags

The website, www.FargoND.gov/FloodVolunteers, is a tool which can be used both by individuals and groups in deciding when to volunteer.

FARGO, ND — The City of Fargo is asking members of the public to sign up and assist in producing one million sandbags.

Similar to 2009, a Fargo flood volunteer website allows the public to see where assistance is needed to ensure sandbag-filling “spiders” are running at full capacity.

The website, www.FargoND.gov/FloodVolunteers, is a tool which can be used both by individuals and groups in deciding when to volunteer.

During operating hours, 200 volunteers are needed at all times.

When members are ready to register to volunteer, they are encouraged to call the Fargo Sandbag Central Hotline at 701.476.4000.

Fargo Sandbag Central will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

Operations will continue on a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekday schedule until the one million sandbag goal has been achieved.

The City does not anticipate operating Sandbag Central on the weekends at this time.

Mayor Tim Mahoney stated, “It is critically important for everyone to know that we need the public’s assistance in this time of need; we cannot be complacent. Once again, we need to see the Spirit of Fargo across our volunteer efforts. Working together, we’re all committed to successfully protecting the Fargo metro.”