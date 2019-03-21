Person Dead After Drug Overdose in Fosston

FOSSTON, Minn. – A person dies of a drug overdose Thursday afternoon in Fosston.

It happened at an undisclosed location in the city around 12:30.

The Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force says Polk County deputies tried to resuscitate the person, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. The body has been taken to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Identification is being withheld until family is notified.

The task force is investigating what led up to the person’s death. Possible charges will be determined by the Polk County Attorney’s Office once the medical examiner’s office finds a cause of death.