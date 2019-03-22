NDSU Players React after Season-Ending Loss against No. 1 Duke

Duke beat the Bison 85-62 in the round of 64

COLUMBIA, S.C. — North Dakota State Men’s Basketball season comes to an end after a 85-62 loss to number one overall seed Duke in the round of 64.

The Bison kept pace with Duke in the first half leading for much of the first 11 minutes and trailing by just four at halftime.

The Blue Devils became too much in the second half behind freshman Zion Williamson, who scored 25 points in the win.

Junior guard Vinnie Shahid led the way for the Bison with 20 points while shooting 50 percent from the field.