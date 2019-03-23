Fargo–Moorhead PM Rotary Club Holds Bowling for Books Event to Promote Literacy

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Fargo–Moorhead PM Rotary Club is promoting literacy while also making it fun.

People can go bowling and also donate books at the group’s Bowling for Books event. They can sponsor bowling lanes, and there’s also a silent auction.

Proceeds raised will go towards giving dictionaries to third graders in the area.

Money will also go towards CHARISM, a neighborhood center designed to help underserved youth and families.

“In most countries you’re born into a social class and that’s the class you die in no matter how hard you work. The U.S. is a great country because, yeah, it’s hard in some places where you’re born aren’t as equal as others, but with hard work, we can move out of our social class, but everyone knows the way you do that is education,” Deb Maertens, president of the F-M PM Rotary Club, said.

Organizers say the event is also a great way to celebrate National Reading Month.