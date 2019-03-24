Mueller Report Summary Released To Congress

Skating through the Seasons at 41st Annual Moorhead Ice Show
Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided the evidence was “not sufficient” to support a prosecution of the President for obstruction of justice.
“While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Barr quotes special counsel Robert Mueller as saying.
Special counsel did not find Trump campaign or associates conspired with Russia
Here’s what the letter said:
“The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 US Presidential Election.”
Here’s how the special counsel defined “coordination”
In assessing potential conspiracy charges, the special counsel also considered whether members of the Trump campaign “coordinated” with Russian election interference activities.
The special counsel defined “coordination” as an “agreement — tacit or express — between the Trump campaign and the Russian government on election interference.”
