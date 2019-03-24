Mueller Report Summary Released To Congress

Special Counsel did not find that Trump's campaign or anyone associated with it conspired with Russia.
CNN– Special counsel did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute obstruction, but does not exonerate Trump

Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided the evidence was “not sufficient” to support a prosecution of the President for obstruction of justice.

“While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Barr quotes special counsel Robert Mueller as saying.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the evidence gathered in the special counsel’s investigation was “not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense,” Barr wrote.

Special counsel did not find Trump campaign or associates conspired with Russia

A letter about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was sent to Congress today and concluded that Mueller did not find the Trump campaign or his associates conspired with Russia.

Here’s what the letter said:

“The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 US Presidential Election.”

Here’s how the special counsel defined “coordination”

In assessing potential conspiracy charges, the special counsel also considered whether members of the Trump campaign “coordinated” with Russian election interference activities.

The special counsel defined “coordination” as an “agreement — tacit or express — between the Trump campaign and the Russian government on election interference.”

We’ll have more on this breaking story tonight on KVRR Local News at NINE.

