Landon’s Light Stopping T-Shirt Sales Temporarily Because of Scammers

There have been some fake shirt sellers appearing online

FARGO, N.D. — An update to a story we first brought you last night. The family behind “Landon’s Light” is stopping all t-shirt orders due to fake shirt sellers appearing online.

The t-shirts are meant to raise money for 11-year-old Landon Solberg, who is fighting a rare brain tumor. The family noticed fake t-shirts on sites like Etsy and Facebook after Friday night’s NDSU basketball game against Duke. Landon’s aunt says there are always going to be people trying to make a quick buck but they are choosing to focus on Landon’s true followers.

“It’s just so heartwarming to know that there is that support. There is that comradery within the team. That support just really drowns out the negativity of those people that are trying to make those fake shirts. It just doesn’t compare,” said Heather Solberg, Landon’s aunt.

Landon’s Aunt says selling more shirts in the future is not out of the question. Their last order was about a month ago.