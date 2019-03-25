NDSU’s KK Leddy Earns 2nd Pitcher of the Week Honor

Leddy gave up one earned run in 14 innings over the weekend.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Summit League) – South Dakota senior Jamie Holscher has been named the Summit League Player of the Week, while North Dakota State senior Kk Leddy earns pitcher of the week honors.

South Dakota’s Holscher picked up her third player of the week honor of the season after an impressive weekend. Holscher posted a .545 batting average with a double and two home runs. She was clutch for the Yotes with a 12th inning, two-run home run in game one against Western Illinois to grab the first win of the series before helping lead USD to a series win over the Leathernecks. North Dakota State’s Leddy continued her strong season in the circle, earning two more wins for the Bison. In 14 inning of work Leddy allowed just one run while striking out 20 batters.

Player of the Week

Jamie Holscher, South Dakota

Sr. | Infielder | Lincoln, Neb.

• Posted a .545 batting average with six hits in 11 at-bats

• Had two hits and at least one RBI in all three of USD’s games vs Western Illinois

• Hit two home runs, a double and five RBIs

• Hit the game-winning two-run homer in the 12th inning of game one of the series

• She was perfect in the field with 24 putouts and two double-plays

• This is her third career player of the week honor and third of the season

Also nominated: Lyndsey Crist, South Dakota State; Lacey Wilzbacher, Purdue Fort Wayne; Vanessa Anderson, North Dakota State; Sydney Hollings, Western Illinois; Jailene Carpio, North Dakota

Pitcher of the Week

Kk Leddy, North Dakota State

Sr. | Pitcher | Middleburg, Fla.

• Went 2-0 with two complete games

• In 14 innings pitched she racked up 20 strikeouts while allowing just one walk and one run

• Posted a 0.50 ERA on the weekend

• Struck out 12 in one game against Purdue Fort Wayne, her fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the season

• This is her third career pitcher of the week honor and second of the season

Also nominated: Kendra Conard, South Dakota State; Lauren McConnell, Purdue Fort Wayne; Dustie Durham, South Dakota; Emily Ira, Western Illinois; Nikki Pica, North Dakota