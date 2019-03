Student Found Dead In NDSU Residence Hall

Officials are investigating, but there is no indication of foul play and no threat to public safety.

FARGO, ND — NDSU Police are reporting a student was found deceased in a residence hall room in Churchill Hall.

Anyone affected by this is encouraged to contact the NDSU Counseling Center for support at 701-231-7671.