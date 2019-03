F-M Prepares to Raise Pedestrian Bridge Over Red River

The Memorial–Oak Grove Bridge will be raised until flooding subsides

FARGO-MOORHEAD– Fargo and Moorhead are taking steps to prepare for flooding by closing a pedestrian bridge connecting the two cities.

The Memorial–Oak Grove Bridge, which connects Memorial Park in Moorhead and Oak Grove Park in Fargo, will be raised until flooding reduces.

As of Wednesday morning, the bridge was not raised yet. It was scheduled to be raised on Tuesday but was rescheduled.