Search For Man Accused of Taking Pictures of Topless Woman at Fargo Target

1/2 Courtesy: Fargo Police

2/2 Courtesy: Fargo Police

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police are looking for a man they say stood on a stool and tried to take pictures of a topless woman in a Target dressing room.

Fargo Police says the incident happened on Sunday March 24th at 6:17.

If you have any information on who this man is or where he may be, call Fargo Police at 701-241-5777 or text a tip to 701-730-8888.